Boost Mastercard prepaid card to continue its Asian expansion

Friday 10 December 2021 15:44 CET | News

Malaysian fintech Boost and global payments processor Mastercard have announced their partnership to provide a series of payment solutions for increased convenience and security to Indonesian and Malaysian customers. 

The first product the two companies are launching is a prepaid card that can be integrated in Boost’s e-wallet app. According to Boost officials, the new Mastercard prepaid card will allow Boost clients to make safe and convenient payments in both Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as all over the world where Mastercard is an accepted payment method. 

The partnership also includes creating and releasing SMEs financial products to expands services that are currently offered to small merchants throughout Boost’s platforms in both countries. 

The goal of both companies is to provide financial inclusion and promote digitalisation among SMEs in Asian emerging tech markets like Indonesia and Malaysia, paving the way for millions of small and micro merchants to make their services available to a wider, regional audience.

More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, partnership, prepaid card, online payments, digital wallet, e-wallet, SMEs, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Malaysia
