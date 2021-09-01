BharatPe teams up with Axis Bank for its POS business

This association will help BharatPe leverage the technology platform offered by Axis Bank. The merchants will have faster payment processing, a more secured and simplified platform, along with other features.
BharatPe launched its POS machine, BharatSwipe, in 2020 as India’s first zero rental and zero MDR POS machine. The BharatSwipe business has scaled up rapidly, and now contributes 20 per cent to the overall Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company.BharatSwipe also allows merchants to accept QR payments, via dynamic QR generated on the Swipe machine.
