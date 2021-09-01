|
BharatPe teams up with Axis Bank for its POS business

BharatPe, an India-based fintech company, has partnered with Axis Bank to be its acquiring bank in India.

This association will help BharatPe leverage the technology platform offered by Axis Bank. The merchants will have faster payment processing, a more secured and simplified platform, along with other features.

With an Installed Base of over 652,026 POS terminals spread across India in metro, urban, rural, and even geo cities such as Barmer, Ratlam, Korba etc, serving both big and small merchants, Axis Bank can serve all partners and customers to leverage the same for accepting payments through multiple payment modes. 

BharatPe launched its POS machine, BharatSwipe, in 2020 as India’s first zero rental and zero MDR POS machine. The BharatSwipe business has scaled up rapidly, and now contributes 20 per cent to the overall Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company.BharatSwipe also allows merchants to accept QR payments, via dynamic QR generated on the Swipe machine. 


