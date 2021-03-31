|
Bakkt launches the Bakkt App e-wallet to manage all forms of digital assets

Wednesday 31 March 2021 14:05 CET | News

Bakkt, a digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, has launched Bakkt App, a digital wallet that brings together rewards points and other forms of digital assets into one platform.

According to the press release, the Bakkt App gives consumers the power to use their digital assets how they prefer – converting participating rewards points to cash or using bitcoin as payment, for example – all within one application. By enabling consumers and merchants to unlock the value of the USD 1.2+ trillion in digital assets currently held in cryptocurrencies, loyalty and rewards points, and gift cards, the Bakkt App is designed to amplify consumer spending, reduce payment costs, and bolster merchant loyalty programmes.

The Bakkt App saw over 500,000 users participate in its invitation-only Early Access Program, as new features were released and tested prior to its public debut. Now available to the public in the App Store and Google Play Store, the Bakkt App launches with industry and brand leaders including Starbucks, GolfNow, Best Buy, Choice Hotels, and Fiserv.

Therefore, customers can now use Bakkt to reload their Starbucks Card through the Starbucks app for iOS. This new digital experience introduces a new payment choice for Starbucks customers, who can convert supported loyalty and rewards points, bitcoin, frequent flyer miles, and gift cards in the Bakkt App into USD to then reload their Starbucks Card saved in the Starbucks app.


