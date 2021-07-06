|
Bahrain Islamic Bank launches youth programme featuring Mastercard wearable payment bands

Tuesday 6 July 2021

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced the launch of its ‘Future Leaders’ youth programme, featuring a wearable wristband branded by Mastercard.

The programme is a prepaid solution for children and teenagers that enables parents to issue children’s allowances digitally, aiming to enable better financial literacy for the children and more financial control for the parents.

The digital allowance is stored on the wristband, allowing children from seven to 18 years old to make payments with the wearable device. In addition, a prepaid card option is also available.

The cashless payment solution allows children to conduct transactions, manage their finances, and track their spending on the go.


Keywords: online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Bahrain
