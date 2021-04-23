|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ajman Bank enables Apple Pay for its customers

Friday 23 April 2021 15:11 CET | News

Ajman Bank, an UAE-based financial institution, has announced that it has enabled Apple Pay transactions for its customers.

To make payments, customers have to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element, a chip designed to store the payment information on the device.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Apple Pay, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like