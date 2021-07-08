Airtel Payments Bank deploys 'Pay to Contacts' for UPI-based transactions

Pay to Contacts shows the valid UPIIDs associated with the selected contacts, regardless of the UPI app used by the recipient. According to the company, this saves time by eliminating the need to enter UPI ID or bank account details to process payments. The company wants to rival PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay, which dominate the domestic UPI payment segment, according to ohionewstime.com. Most UPI-enabled apps already offer this payment method.
Recently, Airtel Customers have announced that they are now able to open a new type of savings account called the Airtel Payments Bank, Rewards123. Airtel said the Rewards123 account was designed to provide rewards for different types of digital transactions throughout the year.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions