Airtel Payments Bank deploys 'Pay to Contacts' for UPI-based transactions

Thursday 8 July 2021 14:34 CET | News

India-based Airtel Payments Bank has launched ‘Pay to contacts,’ which allows customers to initiate UPI payments by selecting the recipient’s mobile number from the phone book.

Pay to Contacts shows the valid UPIIDs associated with the selected contacts, regardless of the UPI app used by the recipient. According to the company, this saves time by eliminating the need to enter UPI ID or bank account details to process payments. The company wants to rival PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay, which dominate the domestic UPI payment segment, according to ohionewstime.com. Most UPI-enabled apps already offer this payment method.

Recently, Airtel Customers have announced that they are now able to open a new type of savings account called the Airtel Payments Bank, Rewards123. Airtel said the Rewards123 account was designed to provide rewards for different types of digital transactions throughout the year. 




