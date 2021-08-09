|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

WeCommerce to acquire Archetype Themes

Monday 9 August 2021 14:51 CET | News

US-based full service commerce platform WeCommerce has signed an agreement to acquire Archetype Themes for USD 20 million and contingent consideration of up to USD 12 million.

Archetype is a designer and developer of themes used by over 60,000 Shopify merchants. Archetype will continue to operate as an independent brand post-acquisition. Combined with Pixel Union and Out of the Sandbox, WeCommerce-owned themes will comprise five of the top-seven most popular paid themes in the Shopify Theme Store. 

The upfront consideration represents a multiple of approximately five times EBITDA, based on Archetype’s unaudited financial statements for the trailing twelve months period ended 31 March 2021. WeCommerce expects to fund the upfront consideration through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, Shopify
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like