Wayfair launches generative AI app to design home interiors

After uploading a picture of the space customers want to redesign, the app enables them to transform the space with styles like ‘Modern Farmhouse,’ ‘Bohemian’ or ‘Industrial.’
According to Wayfair, the infrastructure behind Decorify has been in the works for some time. But the advent of image-generating AI diffusion models such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 brought it over the finish line, improving the quality of the generated images to the point where Wayfair saw it fit to ship.
Decorify, which doesn’t require downloading a dedicated app, is intuitive to use. After launching Decorify on the web (on desktop or mobile) and logging in with a Google, GitHub account, or an email address, the app prompts customers to upload a photo of their space.
Once the customer uploaded a photo, Decorify prompts him to choose a style: ‘Traditional,’ ‘Modern,’ ‘Farmhouse,’ ‘Bohemian,’ ‘Rustic,’ ‘Industrial,’ ‘Glam,’ or ‘Perfectly Pink.’ Then, the app ‘transforms’ the room, replacing the fixtures, rugs, and furniture in the photo with products in the selected style.
Momentarily, Decorify only supports living rooms. Wayfair says that’ll change in the future.
The experience is similar to REimagineHome, an app that similarly taps generative AI to restyle images of spaces. Interior AI is another along those same lines. What Wayfair brings to the table are its brand recognition and large online inventory for home interiors.
Company officials said that combining the visual discovery and inspiration with shoppable products from an extensive catalogue that covers everything home, Decorify has the potential to drive significant value for Wayfair customers. Wayfair hopes Decorify can kick off a camera-first shopping paradigm for visual discovery where the journey simply starts with clicking an image.
Wayfair’s embrace of generative AI comes as other platforms look to apply the tech to e-commerce, where — like Wayfair — they hope it’ll drive sales.
Google recently launched a generative AI experience that lets users preview clothes on different models before buying them. Elsewhere, Amazon, which has experimented previously with virtual try-on tech for products like shoes and jewellery, is using generative AI to summarise product reviews in its Shopping app.
