Tegut launches digital self-service shop Teo

Payments at the stores are done self-service style without the need for cashiers. These mini branches carry all the essential products customers need for their everyday life, Bild der Frau reports. When shopping in the digital supermarket, the goods are scanned by the customers, either directly in front of the shelf or at the self-checkout counter, and then paid for by debit or credit card. If buyers have the Teo app, they are able to store their account details in the app and pay via their smartphone.
A Teo representative states that the new branches have the highest turnover on Sundays and during the week between 5p.m. and midnight. These digital supermarkets aim to adapt to changing consumer or work habits and promote flexible shopping around the clock, which is especially important for customers working night shifts. Currently, four Teo branches are already open, and by the end of 2021, Tegut is planning to launch up to 10 more Teo branches in Germany. In the years following, a total of 200 to 300 new stores are to be opened.
