Splitit rolls out in-store payments

Wednesday 7 July 2021 14:36 CET | News

US-based card instalment solution provider Splitit has announced it will make available its instalment solution to in-store retail locations worldwide, and also includes Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Splitit InStore provides an instalment option the retail sales associate can initiate for shoppers when making larger value purchases, such as home furnishings, jewellery, luxury retail and sporting goods. Splitit InStore also enables shoppers to use Apple Pay and Google Pay accounts via Splitit, using pay-by-link with a Splitit QR code, text message or email, when buying from participating merchants.

The company also announced several new brands have signed on to use Splitit InStore. These brands include La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, Gem Shopping Network, PROCAM, Fabergé, KEF and Aftershock PC Australia. Merchants interested in adding Splitit InStore to their retail locations can get on the waiting list at on the company website.




Keywords: product launch, BNPL, contactless payments, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
