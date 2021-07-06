|
News

SoftBank to invest EUR 110.9 mln in eobuwie.pl

Tuesday 6 July 2021 12:40 CET | News

The CCC Group has signed an agreement with SoftBank Vision Fund 2, under which it will invest approximately EUR 110.9 million in eobuwie.pl.

In accordance with the terms of this agreement, SoftBank will invest in eobuwie.pl by taking up convertible bonds. They will be converted into eobuwie.pl shares at the moment or before eobuwie.pl’s stock exchange debut.

The proceeds from this round will be used to accelerate the development of eobuwie.pl. And, with an aim to strengthen its position in the European footwear and clothing segment, the company will further expand in new markets. It will soon be launching logistics centres outside Poland, and developing new services, such as a marketplace.


More: Link


Industry Events

