News

Showcase becomes first in North America to launch live shopping events every 48 hours

Thursday 8 July 2021 12:18 CET | News

Canada-based retailer Showcase has captured its fun and interactive store experience digitally with livestream shopping events on Facebook and TikTok every 48 hours.

According to the press release, the events are hosted by lifestyle influencer and Showcase's Head of Live Shopping, Danny Boome. The company has seen measurable ROI, both online and in store, since starting the events, with 1.9 million views since 1 May.

Showcase has built its reputation on trends and unique products through its network of 117 stores and online at ShopAtShowcase.com, but restrictions on in-store shopping, coupled with additional time for consumers to devote to online shopping, provided the ideal opportunity for customer engagement innovation. 

Consequently, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, Showcase's 2 million 'Insiders' and social media followers benefit from real-time launches, including the Mini Brands Gold Rush global launch; community events, including a PPE giveaway to celebrate Ontario's reopening; seasonal content, including air conditioner demonstrations on a hot day; in-store tours; and demonstrations of the latest products made famous on social media. 

Moreover, the real-time nature of the Live Shopping medium is supported by Showcase's live chat team who answer real-time viewer questions, same-day delivery through DoorDash, and curbside pickup from any nearby Showcase store. Overall, the experience provides a new level of discovery and engagement for online window shopping, with the human element benefit, which has been missed over the past year.


