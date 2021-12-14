|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Shoprite and RTT Group create joint venture e-commerce company

Tuesday 14 December 2021 15:58 CET | News

South Africa-based food retailer Shoprite Group has announced a new partnership with local logistics company RTT Group to create a joint venture company aiming to boost e-commerce and create new jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted online shopping throughout the world, and, with little in-store options, South Africans had to refer to e-commerce platforms to satisfy their basic needs. 

According to Shoprite officials, the food retailer will hold 50% interest for the joint venture and will protect the technology and intellectual property created by RTT Group’s logistic partner, Checkers’ Sixty60.

The partnership will allow both parties to grow and expand their digitalisation projects, allowing customers to access an extensive geographical network and service options for their needs. Shoprite Chief Executive Mr. Pieter Engelbrecht mentioned that the new joint venture will add to the 4,000 already created jobs by Sixty60 and will incorporate new South African communities. 

Checkers Sixty60 is one of the biggest South African delivery apps and counts for over 2 million users, operating in 233 nationwide. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, online platform, ecommerce platform, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like