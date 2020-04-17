Sections
News

Shopify Plus selects Absolute Web as strategic partner

Friday 17 April 2020 09:56 CET | News

Shopify Plus has selected Absolute Web, an ecommerce and digital marketing agency, as a strategic partner.

Brands like In Common BeautyJenny YooOkhtein, and MIA Shoes trust Absolute Web to design and develop their Shopify Plus websites.

Shopify Plus is Shopify's ecommerce offering for high volume brands, offering features to help businesses scale and reach their ecommerce goals. Some of the notable features of Shopify Plus include lower transaction fees for merchants, wholesale/B2B functionality, 9 additional store clones to grow businesses internationally, custom checkout, advanced discounting, unlimited staff accounts, and more.

Absolute Web is now a certified member of this community of agencies recognized by Shopify.


