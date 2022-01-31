|
ShipHero and Pipe17 partner for multi-channel fulfilment

Monday 31 January 2022 14:43 CET | News

Logistics company ShipHero has entered a strategic partnership with SaaS provider Pipe17 to integrate the latter’s applications and streamline multi-channel operations.

ShipHero will be available to all Pipe17 customers as a new channel option for both fulfilment and warehouse management software (WMS). In addition, ShipHero’s fulfilment and SaaS clients can take advantage of Pipe17’s base of ecommerce integrations and workflows to facilitate their operations and incorporate their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) and Order and Inventory Management Systems (OIMSs).

Pipe17 is a SaaS application that is used by online businesses to streamline their operations with no code or IT required. It integrates ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, shipping providers, ERPs, financials, 3PLs, point of sales, returns management, and WMS platforms so data moves seamlessly and reliably across channels. It offers built-in workflows to automate order and inventory handoffs between channels, and a live-traffic operational view with real-time notifications when errors occur.


Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, ERP, SaaS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
