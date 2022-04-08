|
SamCart gets USD 82 mln funding for creators' ecommerce platform

Friday 8 April 2022 13:58 CET | News

US-based ecommerce platform built for creators, SamCart, has raised USD 82 million a Series B funding round led by Eldridge, with participation from TTV Capital, eGateway Capital, and others.

The new investment is designed to accelerate the company’s fast growth and become a popular platform for digital creators to sell their products and monetise on their knowledge. The funding will also be used to expand the SamCart team and platform, as well as accommodating the growing demand across the creators’ market that is estimated at a USD 104 billion value.

The fintech’s subscription-based centralised ecommerce platform provides specialised tools for digital creators, from sales page design to payments processing, optimisation, and other core commerce capabilities. 

SamCart was founded in 2014 and currently supports over 30,000 digital creators, has launched more than 340,000 pages, sold close to 10 million products through its marketplace, and processed earnings of USD 2.2 billion.

