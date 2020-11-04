|
PUMA India partners with Salesforce to enhance shopping experience

Wednesday 4 November 2020 15:23 CET | News

PUMA India has partnered with US-based CRM solution provider Salesforce to leverage its Commerce Cloud solution.

PUMA India has deployed Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud solution to enhance the online and mobile shopping experience of their customers on PUMA.com. With Salesforce’s UX design, merchandising, and technical architecture features built into the solution, the teams can offer their customers a personalised shopping experience.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based ecommerce solution that allows companies to create a unified buying experience on their channels, including mobile, web, and store. It provides a set of capabilities such as marketing, merchandising, promotions, customer service, and artificial intelligence.


