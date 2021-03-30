|
Pine Labs launches BNPL offering in Malaysia

Tuesday 30 March 2021 14:42 CET | News

Pine Labs has announced the launch of its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering in Malaysia.

CIMB Bank, AmBank, HSBC Bank, AFFIN BANK, and RHB Bank are the banks in Malaysia that are already on Pine Labs’ BNPL platform. Some of the merchants to which this solution will be rolled out include Senheng, DirectD, Ogawa, Gintell, Herbaline, and E.S.H. Electrical.

Pine Labs provides an offline payments solution where on a single terminal multiple credit issuer can make BNPL offers to customers. Furthermore, the company also plans to launch BNPL solutions in the rest of the Southeast Asian markets.

Pine Labs serves large, mid-sized, and small merchants across Asia and the Middle East. The company’s cloud-based platform enables it to offer a range of payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions, including enterprise automation systems such as inventory management and customer relationship management.


