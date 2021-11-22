|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paysafe research: online retailers face checkout problems during holiday season

Monday 22 November 2021 15:09 CET | News

New Paysafe-commissioned research has revealed that around 36% of retailers are experiencing online checkout problems during high customer volume months.

With holiday season opened by Black Friday, many retail businesses are struggling to increase revenue during the online shopping boom month. According to the survey, 43% of the businesses have experience problems maintaining their online checkout during the holidays. 

Some of the other findings from the report include that a failure at checkout might determine merchants consider replacing their current payment partners and that the online checkout process represents the number one concern for online businesses. 

The survey was conducted in October 2021 on 900 businesses in the US, UK, Canada, and several European countries commissioned as part of Paysafe’s annual Lost in Transaction research report.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, survey, research, Paysafe, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like