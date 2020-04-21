Sections
News

PayPal available for payment on the Walmart Canada ecommerce site

Tuesday 21 April 2020 15:09 CET | News

Walmart Canada has added PayPal as a payment option, as online shopping for groceries has increased during the pandemic.

PayPal is now available for payments on the Walmart Canada ecommerce site, Chain Store Age reports. This marks the entry of PayPal, which has 7 million users in Canada, into the Canadian grocery market. Walmart had already been accepting PayPal for online payments in the US.

A survey commissioned by PayPal in early April 2020 shows that 30% of Canadians are shopping online for groceries. This marks a 58% jump from a comparable survey conducted four weeks earlier, before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. The April survey also finds that, since the outbreak, more Canadians have started to shop online for essential items like household supplies (41% increase) and toiletries (33% increase), as well as other items like entertainment, toys, and games (18% increase).

The most recent survey also found that, among Canadian respondents who do not shop online, 39% are worried about putting their financial information on the Internet. As a result, Walmart has chosen to include PayPal into its online checkout as the payment platform doesn't share personal financial details with third parties. Customers can link their online PayPal purchase with their bank account, Visa debit card, or credit card linked to their PayPal account.


Keywords: PayPal, Walmart, ecommerce, Canada, COVID-19, online payments, survey
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
