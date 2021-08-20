|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nigerian ecommerce startup Alerzo raises USD 10.5 mln

Tuesday 24 August 2021 15:04 CET | News

Nigeria-based B2B ecommerce retail startup Alerzo has raised USD 10.5 million Series A round led by London-based Nosara Capital. 

In total, Alerzo has raised more than USD 20 million since its launch. Early investors include the Baobab Network, an Africa-focused accelerator based in London, and Signal Hill, a Singapore-based fund manager that participated in its USD 5.5 million seed round last year. The company also said it closed a USD 2.5 million working capital facility to serve its customers.

Alerzo’s core business distributes FMCG goods using a first-party relationship platform which allows suppliers to clear inventory faster and lets Alerzo control the supply chain and delivery.

Alerzo claims to have built up a network of up to 100,000 small businesses, 90% of which are women-led. The company exclusively serves the country’s tier-2 to tier-4 cities in Southwest Nigeria — Ibadan, Ekiti, and Abeokuta, to name a few. It connects retailers to local and multinational distributors of consumer brands, like Unilever, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Dangote, and PZ.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, startup, ecommerce platform, funding, investment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like