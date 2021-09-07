|
Nextech and Kohls expand augmented reality contract for ecommerce

Tuesday 7 September 2021 13:56 CET | News

Canada-based augemented reality services provider Nextech AR Solutions has expanded its partnership with US-based retailer Kohls.

The Kohls Nextech partnership began when Kohls identified Threedy.ai, now part of Nextech, and their WebAR for ccommerce solutions as the option to introduce augmented reality and 3D models into its customer experience.

Kohls in collaboration with Nextech is now scaling WebAR for Ecommerce, creating new 3D models that will enhance the augmented reality experience for Kohls' customers. With Nextech's 3D WebAR for Ecommerce solutions, Kohls' customers can review products dynamically within any desired backdrop.




