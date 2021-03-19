|
News

Nayax to launch its ecommerce site

Friday 19 March 2021

Nayax, a cashless payment provider for merchants and unattended retail, has announced it will allow customers to purchase its products online via an ecommerce site.

The ecommerce site is available to all unattended verticals including vending and pulse-based verticals such as laundromats, amusement, car washes, and more.

The site will lead customers through the process ensuring that they choose the correct devices and cables for their machines, no matter in which industry the customer works. In cases where there are questions, customers will be able to reach out to a consultant to receive guidance as to which products are right for them.


