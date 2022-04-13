Moot secures GBP 14 mln to unify retail channels

Moot’s platform allows companies to manage sales across different channels in a single place. It was founded in 2019 by ecommerce brand owners who had struggled to scale with the limited technology services provided by the likes of Shopify.
The company provides clients with a centralised database so that retailers can clearly monitor the activity of sales across all of the fragmented ecommerce landscape. The startup will be putting the new funds towards expanding its AI tech for greater automation in activity analysis.
Startup’s officials stated that they realised there was a huge demand in industry, particularly among companies in ‘the second stage of growth’, where they are hitting the ceiling of Shopify, and looking for more advanced solutions to scale. Their platform combining operational capabilities, advanced user experience, and customer acquisition technology is attracting a list of tier-1 global clients.
The company previously raised GBP 5 million in seed funding in July 2021, in a round led by Fuel Ventures.
