|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard, Mswipe, Samhita-CGF partner to bring small merchants into digital economy

Thursday 2 December 2021 15:10 CET | News

Global payments processor Mastercard has partnered with India-based Mswipe and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Sahmhita-CGF) to open the digital economy world for 100,000 micro merchants by 2025.

As micro merchants from smaller cities across India are neglected by traditional payment facilitators, Mastercard & partnering companies have developed a solution for the first to remain relevant, competitive, and adapt to new consumer demands.

Mswipe and Mastercard join the Revive Alliance finance platform, supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), among others, to launch a digital payments incentive programme for micro merchants in Tier-II to VI Indian cities. 

Through this partnership, micro merchants will be offered payment settlement via prepaid cards without having to previously own or open a bank account and will also have access to Mwsipe’s programmes for product training and client engagement. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Mastercard, online payments, ecommerce, digital payments, digitalisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like