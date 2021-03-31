|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Manu Atelier launches on Net-a-Porter China

Wednesday 31 March 2021 14:14 CET | News

Turkey-based leather goods company Manu Atelier has launched on Net-a-Porter China to grow its business and target the East Asian market.

According to Fashion United, the brand saw a successful entry into China when it launched on JD.com in July 2020. The product offerings will focus on handbags and shoes, with a launch date for July 2021.

Furthermore, the move comes as China, which was already a major target market for luxury brands, has become even more significant as the world emerges from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has seen a surge in 'revenge shoppers' as people wanted the experience of shopping again after lockdown. 

Consequently, with parts of Europe still in lockdown, China has become the country of the moment for expansion as retail there has returned to mostly normal sans tourists for the moment, Fashion United reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, marketplace, ecommerce, online shopping, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like