Laybuy app makes Buy Now, Pay Later available everywhere

The launch of the Laybuy app allows customers to pay in six instalments, interest-free at over 5,000 online stores across retail. Customers can also pay for their next holiday with Laybuy at brands like EasyJet and booking.com on board with the app-exclusive shopping.
Shoppers need to sign-up to Laybuy, download the app where they can search for brands within the built-in shop directory on their smartphone or tablet. From there, the customer can select the retailer they want to shop and the retailer’s website loads up within the Laybuy App. When they go to pay, their details will be automatically completed, allowing them to pay for their purchases using Laybuy.
Customers retain all the features of using Laybuy, including paying no interest and spreading payments in six weekly instalments. The announcement follows the launch in June of the Laybuy BNPL Mastercard allowing customers to use BNPL in-store through a digital card stored within the customers smart phone digital wallet.
