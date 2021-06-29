|
Klarna, Liberis partner to offer merchants revenue-based financing options

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:34 CET | News

Klarna has announced a partnership with Liberis, a UK-based embedded finance provider, to offer merchants revenue-based financing options.

Klarna, which currently provides 250,000 merchants in 17 countries with Buy Now, Pay Later functions, will now also offer its merchant partners financing solutions based on their revenues and actual transactions. All the transactions for the financing - both receipt and payment - take place within the merchant’s Klarna account, at a pre-arranged rate of their choosing.

Liberis is providing embedded lending to third parties, working with the likes of Worldpay. It integrates directly into its partners’ platform through an API which then allows revenue-based finance, with payment terms based on their actual transaction data.


