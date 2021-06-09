|
News

Klarna launches shopping features that allows customers to pay in instalments at any retailer

Wednesday 9 June 2021 14:53 CET | News

Klarna has announced the launch of a new shopping feature that allows customers to pay in instalments at any retailer, even if it does not offer the service.

Through the new app feature, customers can shop at any online retailer and use Klarna’s pay-in-3 directly in the app, regardless of whether the retailer has partnered with the Buy Now, Pay Later provider or not. Furthermore, customers can also use the app to set monthly budgets and personal spend limits.

Other features include personalised wish lists and curated content based on consumers’ interests and their favourite stores, price drop notifications, and lists of retailers for users to decide where to buy products from.


More: Link


