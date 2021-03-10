|
Klarna helps retailers to personalise their consumers' shopping experience

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:39 CET | News

Klarna has announced an expanded suite of products and services designed to help retailers personalise the consumers' shopping experience.

According to the press release, the initiative comes as the retail landscape has seen a massive acceleration in ecommerce adoption due to the pandemic, while consumers now look for inspiration, personalised recommendations, and flexible payment options in the places they consume content. Therefore, Klarna’s enhanced range of products and services can help retailers keep pace and reach the right customers. 

Furthermore, Klarna’s retail solutions include AI-driven content creation tools to provide retailers with personalisation capabilities, nearly unlimited shoppable content in native formats, the ability to promote pay later options throughout a customer’s shopping journey on a retailer’s own website, using sponsored placements, curated Wish Lists, featured articles, and dedicated CRM channels.  

Additionally, Klarna provides AI-driven content creation capabilities, powered by Klarna’s acquisition of San Francisco Area-based Toplooks. Klarna also offers comparison shopping services (CSS) available through Semtail/Shoptail, also recently acquired by Klarna, that enables merchants to list their Google Product Listings Ads (PLAs) more efficiently.


Keywords: Klarna, product launch, ecommerce, online shopping, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
