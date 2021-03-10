Klarna helps retailers to personalise their consumers' shopping experience

According to the press release, the initiative comes as the retail landscape has seen a massive acceleration in ecommerce adoption due to the pandemic, while consumers now look for inspiration, personalised recommendations, and flexible payment options in the places they consume content. Therefore, Klarna’s enhanced range of products and services can help retailers keep pace and reach the right customers.
Furthermore, Klarna’s retail solutions include AI-driven content creation tools to provide retailers with personalisation capabilities, nearly unlimited shoppable content in native formats, the ability to promote pay later options throughout a customer’s shopping journey on a retailer’s own website, using sponsored placements, curated Wish Lists, featured articles, and dedicated CRM channels.
Additionally, Klarna provides AI-driven content creation capabilities, powered by Klarna’s acquisition of San Francisco Area-based Toplooks. Klarna also offers comparison shopping services (CSS) available through Semtail/Shoptail, also recently acquired by Klarna, that enables merchants to list their Google Product Listings Ads (PLAs) more efficiently.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions