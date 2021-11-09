|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Indian fashion ecommerce Nykaa makes market debut

Wednesday 10 November 2021 14:53 CET | News

India-based ecommerce paltform Nykaa has launched in India, gaining evaluation of USD 13 billion and unicorn status.

Shares of FSN commerce Ventures, which operates the Nykaa brand, opened at USD 27.2 and went as high as USD 29, up from its initial public offering price of USD 15 per share (on the higher end). The company has raised over USD 721 million in the public offering.

The nine-year-old retailer operates over 2,500 beauty and personal care brands and sells them on its website, apps and more than 80 brick-and-mortar stores.The company has said it plans to deploy the capital it raises from the IPO to expand the number of brands it houses and set up new stores.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, product launch, IPO, retail, funding
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like