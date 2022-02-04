India survey: online shopping becomes mainstream

The survey was conducted in more than 146 cities in India and looks at the changing phenomenon of the ecommerce industry and analyses the industry’s trends.
The main finding of the report mentions that 95% of the respondents now shop online and choose more than one ecommerce platform to meet all their shopping needs. Moreover, many customers made their first online purchase during the pandemic, showing how rapidly the ecommerce market is evolving in the country.
The same survey showed that 60% of the respondents regularly used three ecommerce platform, while 25% of them used more than five at the same time. And, while the shift to ecommerce may have started triggered by the pandemic limitations, most users will continue their online shopping behaviours long after the end of the pandemic.
