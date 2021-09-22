|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

GCash introduces online shopping protection with Igloo

Wednesday 22 September 2021 11:15 CET | News

GCash, A Phillipines-based e-wallet provider, has launched an online shopping insurance with Singapore-based insuretech Igloo to protect its online customer base.

This launch and partnership come at a time where GCash has seen a surge in online transactions and is on track to hit USD 60 billion in full-year gross transactions. This was driven by Filipino consumers shifting to online for their daily needs, according to the press release.

The Online Shopping protection is one of the first products Igloo will be launching with GCash and its customers but will soon be rolling out more products with the e-wallet platform in the future that will be geared towards MSMEs, securing the entire ecosystem of both seller-business owner-and-buyer.

Company’s officials state that over 70% of Southeast Asia is online and, in 2020, the region saw 40 million new users join the internet. In a recent survey, the Philippines alone saw 37% of all digital service consumers are new to the service due to COVID-19. The survey also shows 97% of these new digital consumers will continue to use digital services going forward.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, ecommerce, e-wallet, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like