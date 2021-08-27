|
Gap acquires ecommerce startup Drapr

Friday 27 August 2021 14:37 CET | News

US-based retailer Gap has acquired Drapr, an ecommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. 

Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their personal style and body type, while helping retailers reduce unnecessary returns.

The deal was brokered by Gap’s Strategic Growth Office, a unit of the company charged with thinking beyond its core business in order to meet the consumer and industry demands of the future. The Strategic Growth Office seeks out investments that fuel growth and accelerate new capabilities at Gap and across its portfolio of brands.

Gap is a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is an American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores.




