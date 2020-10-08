|
|
|
|
|
|
Flipkart and Paytm partner to provide new payment method for festive season

Thursday 8 October 2020 15:03 CET | News

Singapore-based ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has teamed with Paytm, a digital financial services platform based in India, to provide customers with a new payment method for the festive season. 

This partnership will enable Paytm users to pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days. As such, users will be able to make one click payments and receive instant cashbacks to their Paytm wallets.

Via this collaboration, Paytm and Flipkart aim to replace cash on delivery with digital payments via Paytm Wallet and Paytm Bank accounts.

According to new data by the RBI, cited by udaipurkiran.com, the total number of digital transactions in India, that are processed via any electronic mode, be it UPI, IMPS, debit and credit cards etc., is expected to reach a daily average of 1.5 billion in the next 5 years. 


