EVO acquires Pago Fácil Gateway in Chile

Friday 4 June 2021 15:15 CET | News

US-based payments provider EVO Payments has signed an agreement to acquire Pago Fácil, an ecommerce payment gateway based in Chile.

The acquisition delivers approximately 3,000 merchants to the JV and expands its in-market integrated payment solutions and technology capabilities which will enhance EVO’s acquiring services and attract new customers.

Founded in 2018, Pago Fácil offers digital payment solutions, including acquiring services, and ecommerce software integrations. EVO will also leverage Pago Facil’s gateway capabilities to enhance its business in Mexico, as well as other markets across Latin America EVO enters in the future.

The acquisition is expected to close in early June 2021.

Keywords: acquisition, payment gateway, ecommerce, Acquirer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Latin America
