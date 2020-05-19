Sections
News

Ecommerce industry in Vietnam to reach USD 35 bln by 2025

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:30 CET | News

The Vietnam government has stated, in its ecommerce developing strategy, that it is expecting the ecommerce industry to reach USD 35 billion by 2025.

According to Reuters, Vietnam aims for a double-digit annual growth in the movement of ecommerce over the next five years.

Moreover, according to the government’s ecommerce development strategy (unveiled on 18 May 2020), more than half of Vietnam’s 96 million people are set to continue shopping online by 2025, as online shopping has been boosted by movement restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, with online sales rising by up to 20% from the pre-pandemic period.

Besides, the government’s strategy estimates that each online shopper is going to spend an average of USD 600 a year by 2025, with online shopping accounting for 10% of Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services by then, Reuters stated.


More: Link


