|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

E-commerce-as-a-service platform Cart.com raises USD 98 million funding

Thursday 12 August 2021 13:47 CET | News

US-based ecommerce platform Cart.com has received a USD 98 million Series B round to bring its total funding to USD 143 million.

Oak HC/FT led the new round of funding and was joined by PayPal Ventures, Clearco, G9 Ventures, Mercury Fund, Valedor Partners and Arsenal Growth. Strategic investors in the Series B include Heyday CEO Sebastian Rymarz and Casper CEO Philip Krim. This new round follows a USD 25 million Series A round, led by Mercury and Arsenal in July, and a USD 20 million seed round from Bearing Ventures.

The new financing will enable Cart.com to further invest in technology development and to increase headcount, with plans to go from fewer than two dozen employees to more than 300 team members by the end of 2021. 

Cart.com currently serves over 2,000 e-commerce brands, including GNC, Haymaker Coffee and KeHE, and processes more than USD 700 million in gross merchandise value per year. The company saw revenue increase 400% since the platform’s launch in November.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, ecommerce platform, funding, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like