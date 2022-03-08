|
DoorDash teams with Office Depot

Tuesday 8 March 2022 13:30 CET | News

Delivery platform DoorDash has announce it partnered with Office Depot to offer on-demand delivery of business and educational products in the US.

Consumers can now shop for over 10,000 items from Office Depot through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website and get them delivered directly to their doorstep on-demand.

DoorDash officials said that as they continue to expand into new categories to meet consumers’ need for convenience, they are happy to add Office Depot as their office, business, and learning solutions retailer on the company’s platform.

In celebration of this new business relationship, consumers a discount on their orders through March 20 2022. Office Depot products will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership programme that offers USD 0 delivery fees on eligible orders from grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide.


