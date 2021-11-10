DHL launches intra-European airline for ecommerce

DHL Air Austria will have a fleet of 18 Boeing 757 converted freighters imported from DHL’s former UK operation and about 176 pilots, the company said. The new in-house airline is part of a restructuring within the DHL Aviation organisation. Earlier in 2021, DHL decided to turn its DHL Air UK unit into an international long-haul carrier.
DHL Express has said the new strategy for DHL Air UK, based at East Midlands Airport, is designed to adapt to the shipping environment. The airline will increase flights between the UK, the Americas and Asia by adding more midsize 767s and introducing large 777 freighters. Officials said the remodelled airline is expected to begin 777 operations in early 2022.
