Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CouriersPlease launches online shopping 'return from home' service

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:41 CET | News

Australia-based parcel delivery service CouriersPlease has launched a self-service return from home solution for online shoppers looking to return items.

 

The tool is meant to make returns more convenient, while complying with social-distancing rules imposed during the COVID 19 lockdown. CouriersPlease says the new service enables shoppers to social distance, “provide greater confidence if they are new to online shopping, and offer retailers a competitive advantage”.


The service is being offered through the CouriersPlease (CP) Boomerang portal, a tool for retailers to offer to their customers. CouriersPlease says Boomerang has allowed customers to return unsuitable online purchases to one of 850-plus conveniently located drop-off points at its parcel collection network to be picked up by a CP driver and returned to the retailer’s warehouse for processing.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CouriersPlease, Australia, delivery company, retail, ecommerce, online shopping, COVID-19, coronavirus
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like