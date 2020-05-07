Sections
News

Carzato launches Online Retailing Experience platform

Thursday 7 May 2020 15:47 CET | News

US-based automotive service provider Carzato has launched its Online Retailing Experience (ORE) platform.

According to the press release, the global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need of a brand-specific solution for automotive retail. Servicing over 2,600 dealerships across 6 automotive brands, Carzato launched the ORE platform to aid dealers and OEMs to carry out their retail activity online, during the lockdown.

ORE is a customised online car-buying platform that allows dealers to connect with their customers. The platform routes shoppers directly to dealer online retailing tools, including features like:

  • VIN (vehicle identification number)-specific dealer pricing; 

  • Dealer choice of Trade-In; valuation and F&I Products; 

  • Dealer-customised Service & Protection Plans/Pricing.

 


Keywords: Carzato, launch, ORE, Online Retailing Experience, OEMs, retail, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
