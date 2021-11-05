|
Cart.com teams up with Extend, delivering shopper product protection

Friday 5 November 2021 11:36 CET | News

US-based ecommerce platform Cart.com has partnered with warranty service provider Extend so Cart.com’s brands can add product protection and settle warranty claims.

The partnership offers Cart.com merchants a new revenue stream and new ways to increase customer satisfaction by leveraging Extend’s API platform and technology-enabled proprietary insurance stack. 

Extend gives merchants streamlined access to product protection technology directly through the Cart.com brand console, where brands track activities and performance across their ecommerce operations. Brands’ customers can now buy knowing they’re covered against mechanical, electrical failures, and accidental damage.


Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, product upgrade, insurance, merchants, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
