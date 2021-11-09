|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Carrefour invests more in ecommerce

Tuesday 9 November 2021 15:10 CET | News

The France-based supermarket chain Carrefour has planned a higher investment in its ecommerce channel for the year 2022.

Carrefour plans on achieving an ecommerce gross merchandise value of EUR 10 billion by 2026 and to do so, it increased its digital investment up to EUR 3 billion between 2022 and 2026.

As ecommerce increased in popularity even around the supermarket chain sectors amid the pandemic, French operator Carrefour is looking to expand its digital presence in the European and global market and add a new round of investment in its online stores. It currently counts for over 3,400 stores worldwide, 

The company also pledged to reach carbon neutrality in the ecommerce operations by 2030, ten years ahead of the Carrefour group.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, online shopping, online platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like