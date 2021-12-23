|
News

Carrefour and Everli to launch delivery service

Thursday 23 December 2021 13:24 CET | News

Supermarket group Carrefour has partnered with Italy-based online marketplace Everli to deliver products for customers in France.

French customers will have access to 20.000 products, the companies say, including fresh food departments like the bakery, butchers, and cheeses. Shoppers can receive items same-day within a one-hour time slot of their choice.

Carrefour already delivers same-day with its inhouse service in Lyon and Paris. With Everli’s delivery network, the supermarket group will be able to ship across the country. The online marketplace already operates in ten French cities such as Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Rennes, and their neighboring suburbs.

The partnership also covers expansion to future international markets, according to the press release. The Italian company previously entered Poland and already announced a launch in Germany and Romania in 2022.


