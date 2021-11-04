|
BigCommerce releases new advertising coupon programme on TikTok

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:42 CET | News

The US-based advertising platform BigCommerce has launched a coupon programme for TikTok users looking to grow their established brands faster.

The open SaaS (Software As A Service) ecommerce platform encourages merchants to explore TikTok’s ad solutions by offering USD 1,000 in advertising credits for every USD 300 spent on the social media platform. With this initiative, BigCommerce aims to help both established and new brands to promote their online shops via TikTok to expand their reach and boost sales using targeted ads. 

Merchants looking to experiment with this new form of advertising their businesses on TikTok can access the platform’s special business app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager and sync their catalogues to ultimately start producing target ad campaigns. 

Some of the features BigCommerce offers include maximising return on ad spend (ROAS) using advertising, working closely with brands to build new ways to expand their online presence, and online store creation.

