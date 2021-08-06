|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bank Alfalah reveals ecommerce payments gateway

Friday 6 August 2021 12:44 CET | News

Pakistan-based premier financial institution Bank Alfalah has introduced a secure and innovative online payment gateway for a variety of ecommerce needs.
Alfa Payment Gateway (APG) offers key benefits like instant digital onboarding, no set up cost or annual fee, lowest per transaction charges. It also allows multiple payment modes, among which all bank credit/debit cards, bank Alfalah accounts & wallets, 3-D Secure and fraud management, along with merchant financing.

The gateway is for all types of ecommerce merchants, corporates, SMEs, and home-based businesses. To cater to the needs of merchants doing businesses on social media platforms and those who do not have a website or app, a ‘Pay by Link’ invoicing system has been developed to facilitate seamless payment collection.

The platform enables integrations via plug-ins for platforms such as WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop, and Shopify. A merchant portal with user friendly interfaces, analytical tools, and refund/chargeback management is also available.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, merchants, payment gateway
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like