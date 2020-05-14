Sections
News

B2W, Grupo BIG to integrate their sales platforms

Thursday 14 May 2020 15:11 CET | News

Brazil-based ecommerce company B2W has partnered with supermarket chain Grupo BIG to integrate their sales platforms.

According to Reuters, as part of the partnership, customers shopping online will be able to collect groceries in 376 brick-and-mortar stores from Grupo BIG across Brazil or get them delivered within 2 hours.

B2W resulted from the merger between Americanas.com and Submarino.com, with Lojas Americanas being the controlling shareholder, with about 60% of the new company, while 40% is a free float.

Grupo BIG is owned by private equity firm Advent International Corp, which in 2018 acquired 80% of Walmart Inc’s operations in Brazil. Almost a year later Advent dropped the Walmart brand and renamed the business Grupo BIG.


Keywords: B2W, Grupo BIG, brick-and-mortar stores, Brazil
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Brazil
