News

Triterras to acquire Invoice Bazaar

Monday 15 March 2021 14:20 CET | News

Triterras, a fintech company for trade and trade finance, has signed a letter of intent to acquire Invoice Bazaar with operations in UAE and offices in Dubai and India. 

The transaction is scheduled to close on or around April 30, 2021. Following the close of the transaction, Invoice Bazaar will continue to operate under its current brand, under the Triterras umbrella.

Invoice Bazaar is expected to assist Triterras in operating and building the customer base of their Supply Chain Finance module and acquiring certain related intellectual property rights which they plan to integrate into the Kratos platform.


Keywords: acquisition, supply chain finance, fintech, trade finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Arab Emirates
