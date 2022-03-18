Traxpay, Landgard and NORD/LB expand cooperation with digital guarantees

Germany-based supply chain finance platform Traxpay and wholesale company Landgard have announced launching the new Traxpay program "Digital Guarantees" to protect against payment defaults.
The Landgard producer cooperative is already using the Traxpay financing platform with the Dynamic Discouting early payment programme. With the new guarantee concept, the risk of non-payment is secured with a bank guarantee. Germany-based commercial bank NORD/LB will act as a joint cooperation partner behind the guarantees.
According to a Landgard representative, with Traxpay's dynamic financing platform, the company’s suppliers have been able to speed up the payment of their outstanding invoices to improve their liquidity. With Digital Guarantees, together with Traxpay, the guarantee amount will be paid out on first demand without any deductions. Thus, suppliers will receive an alternative to classic credit insurance access to financing and security options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions