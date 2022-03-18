|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Traxpay, Landgard and NORD/LB expand cooperation with digital guarantees

Friday 18 March 2022 15:16 CET | News

Germany-based supply chain finance platform Traxpay and wholesale company Landgard have announced launching the new Traxpay program "Digital Guarantees" to protect against payment defaults.

The Landgard producer cooperative is already using the Traxpay financing platform with the Dynamic Discouting early payment programme. With the new guarantee concept, the risk of non-payment is secured with a bank guarantee. Germany-based commercial bank NORD/LB will act as a joint cooperation partner behind the guarantees.

According to a Landgard representative, with Traxpay's dynamic financing platform, the company’s suppliers have been able to speed up the payment of their outstanding invoices to improve their liquidity. With Digital Guarantees, together with Traxpay, the guarantee amount will be paid out on first demand without any deductions. Thus, suppliers will receive an alternative to classic credit insurance access to financing and security options.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, financial services, e-invoicing, cybersecurity
Categories: Securing Transactions | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like